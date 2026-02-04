Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Ghana consumer inflation sinks to five-year low

Farmers gather food crops for transport in the Jema community in the Western North Region, Ghana, 11 September 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ghana

Ghana's consumer inflation slowed further to 3.8%in January, extending a 13-month disinflation streak and reaching its lowest level since the consumer price index was rebased in 2021, official data showed.

Prices rose just 0.2% month-on-month, according to the Ghana Statistical Service, reflecting broad easing across both food and non-food items.

Food inflation slowed to 3.9% year-on-year, while non-food prices fell by 0.4% compared with the previous month.

A stronger currency, lower import costs and improved food supply have favouredthis steady inflation decline.

Over the past year, Ghana has also pursued tighter monetary policy, as well as fiscal reforms tied to the country’s International Monetary Fund Programme.

Ghana, a major producer of gold and cocoa, is emerging from one of its worst economic crisesin decades, marked by soaring prices, debt restructuring and an IMF-backed recovery plan.

Lower inflation is expected to ease pressure on households and businesses, though policymakers have said they remain cautious.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..