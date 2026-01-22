Ghana's multidimensional poverty rate declines for third consecutive quarter

Ghana’s Statistical Service on Wednesday announced that the country’s multidimensional poverty rate has declined for a third consecutive quarter.

The index measures deprivation across health, education, living conditions like access to clean water and sanitation, and employment.

Data released shows it fell from 23.9% in the first quarter of 2025 to 21.9% in Q3 – confirming a steady improvement nationwide.

This means that nearly one million of Ghana’s 35 million citizens moved out of poverty within a year.

Economic hardship is highest among households headed by people with no formal education while vulnerable groups continue to bear a disproportionate burden.

The government statistician attributed the reduction to an improvement in overall living conditions but warned the underlying drivers of poverty remain largely unchanged.