Ghana's multidimensional poverty rate declines for third consecutive quarter

A highway in Accra, Ghana, January 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Ghana

Ghana’s Statistical Service on Wednesday announced that the country’s multidimensional poverty rate has declined for a third consecutive quarter.

The index measures deprivation across health, education, living conditions like access to clean water and sanitation, and employment.

Data released shows it fell from 23.9% in the first quarter of 2025 to 21.9% in Q3 – confirming a steady improvement nationwide.

This means that nearly one million of Ghana’s 35 million citizens moved out of poverty within a year.

Economic hardship is highest among households headed by people with no formal education while vulnerable groups continue to bear a disproportionate burden.

The government statistician attributed the reduction to an improvement in overall living conditions but warned the underlying drivers of poverty remain largely unchanged.

