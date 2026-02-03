Kenya bans 'cash bouquets' ahead of Valentine's Day

Kenya's central bank has warned that using banknotes to create floral-style bouquets is illegal and could lead to a prison sentence.

The trend, popularised by social media influencers, involves rolling and pinning cash into decorative arrangements for celebrations.

However, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) says the practice "defaces" the currency and compromises the integrity of the banknotes. Those found guilty of damaging money could face up to seven years in jail.

'Expensive and wasteful'

The bank issued the warning on Monday, noting that banknotes used in bouquets are often glued, stapled, or pinned.

This damage prevents the notes from being processed by ATMs and cash-counting machines, leading to "unnecessary costs" for the public and the bank to replace them.

While the CBK said it does not oppose cash being used as a gift, it urged people to find alternative ways of presenting money that do not involve physical damage.

The announcement has been met with a mix of relief and amusement on social media. Some users noted the ban provides a convenient excuse for those who find the elaborate displays too expensive.

Regional crackdown

Kenya is not the only African nation taking a firm stand against the creative misuse of currency.

In Nigeria, the central bank has cracked down on the traditional practice of "spraying" money at weddings and parties. Several high-profile figures have recently been arrested for "tampering" with the Naira after videos showed them throwing or treading on banknotes.

Similarly, authorities in Ghana have cautioned against "money cakes", multi-tiered structures made of folded bills, reminding citizens that the Cedi is state property and must be handled with care to avoid high replacement costs.

Kenya is a major global exporter of flowers, and many have welcomed the move, suggesting that actual roses remain the most appropriate gift for the upcoming Valentine’s Day on 14 February.