Severe storm forces school closures across Algeria

By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Algeria

Algeria will close schools in most of its provinces for the next two days as the country braces for a severe storm.

Winds of up to 120 km/h are expected on Wednesday across much of the country, including the capital, Algiers.

The Education Ministry said classes will be suspended in 52 of Algeria’s 69 provinces following an urgent storm warning.

The Civil Defense urged people to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, keep away from windows and power lines, and have alternative lighting in case of power outages.

Last week’s bad weather in Algeria killed two people, including a child. Flooding affected neighborhoods in Relizane, Algiers, and Tipaza, and several roads were blocked.

Heavy rain also hit neighboring Tunisia, where flooding and rough seas reportedly caused several deaths.

