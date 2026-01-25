More than 640,000 people affected by catastrophic Mozambique floods

Catastrophic flooding across Mozambique has affected more than 640,000 people, authorities say, with more than half of those in Gaza province.

The regional capital Xai-Xai is submerged and fears of hunger and disease are mounting.

Local authorities are coordinating with the country’s relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), to ensure aid reaches those in need.

"In less than 24 hours, over 10,000 people have arrived at the center, so we need to strengthen the shelters, increase food supplies, and also provide more medicine," says Cândido Mapute, INGD regional director.

In Limpopo province, the biggest impact of these floods has been on the agricultural areas, according to district administrator, Virgilio Muchanga, who said authorities have rescued around 40 people.

Members of the Portuguese Air Force are also on the ground.

"Our role at this moment is simply to assess the needs, which are currently being listed and will be sent to Portugal,” says Lieutenant-Colonel Figueira, of the Air Force Rapid Reaction Force.

Humanitarian agencies say that the extreme weather has wiped out crops that millions of small-scale farmers rely on to feed themselves, while the water-borne cholera disease is often a threat following major flooding.

The United Nations Children's Fund said children are especially vulnerable, with access to clean water, food and healthcare uncertain for those people.

Weeks of torrential rain across southern Africa have led to some of the worst flooding the region has seen in years, with parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa all affected.

More than 100 people have died across the three countries but authorities say the death toll is likely to rise.