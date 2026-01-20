Sudan's Rapid Support Forces says it regrets deadly Chad border clashes

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday expressed regret over what they described as "unintentional" clashes with Chadian troops along the border last week.

Chad has said that seven of its soldiers were killed in a skirmish at the Sudanese border, with an official blaming the RSF.

In a statement on its official Telegram channel, the paramilitary group said the clash "resulted from an unintentional mistake during field operations".

It said it was targeting Sudanese armed forces who it claimed had entered from Chadian territory "to stir discord and then fled back" into Chad.

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 2023. Fighting between the army and the RSF has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced 11 million.

Around one million Sudanese refugees have fled to neighbouring Chad, according to the United Nations.

The RSF said it respected Chad's sovereignty and internationally recognised borders and was committed to "continuing ongoing investigations" to hold those responsible accountable.

Sudan's army has repeatedly accused the United Arab Emirates of supplying weapons to the RSF and hiring mercenaries routed through Chad, Libya, Kenya or Somalia - claims denied by Abu Dhabi.

Border tensions have risen since October, when the RSF seized al-Fasher, the army's last stronghold in Darfur, prompting international condemnation over reports of mass killings, summary executions and systematic rape.