Nigeria Police deny reports of church abductions in Kaduna

Nigerian police have rejected reports that worshippers were abducted from churches in Kaduna state on Sunday, insisting that no such attack took place.

In a statement issued on Monday with local government officials, Kaduna’s police commissioner, Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu, described the reports as false and accused unnamed actors of spreading misinformation to incite unrest.

The denial followed earlier claims from a local official in Kurmin Wali, who told the BBC that gunmen had kidnapped dozens of people attending church services.

Police say no evidence has been found to support those claims. The commissioner challenged those making the allegations to provide the names and details of any alleged victims.

Security forces were dispatched to Kurmin Wali after the reports surfaced, according to the chairman of Kajuru local government area, Dauda Madaki. He said officials spoke with community leaders and residents and found no signs of an attack.

Kaduna’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs also said religious leaders who visited the area concluded that the information circulating publicly was inaccurate.

However, accounts from within the community and on social media have contradicted the official version. A community leader, Ishaku Dan’azumi Sarkin, earlier said that armed men attacked Kurmin Wali and abducted 177 people from three churches. He said some worshippers escaped, others were injured, and no deaths were recorded.

Separately, a video posted on X by a user identified as Zariyi Yusufu accused authorities of deliberately downplaying the incident. In the video, he alleged that about 160 Christian worshippers were abducted during church services and claimed that residents and concerned citizens were being prevented from accessing the community. His claims could not be independently verified.

Nigeria has seen a surge in mass kidnappings in recent years, with criminal gangs targeting civilians across religious lines, often for ransom. In November, more than 300 students and teachers were abducted from a Catholic school in northern Nigeria and later released in phases.

The country faces multiple security challenges, including kidnapping for ransom, an Islamist insurgency in the northeast, separatist violence in the southeast, and recurring clashes between farmers and herders in central regions.

Security analysts say corruption, poor intelligence coordination, and underfunded local policing continue to hamper efforts to address the crises.

Nigeria’s defence minister resigned last month at the height of the kidnapping wave, with the presidency citing health reasons.

The United States has recently carried out airstrikes on militant camps in north-western Nigeria. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump warned of further military action if attacks on Christians continued.

Nigeria’s foreign ministry has said the government remains committed to protecting all citizens regardless of faith and will continue to engage with international partners, including the United States.

“Nigeria remains committed to safeguarding Christians and Muslims alike, without discrimination,” foreign ministry spokesperson Alkasim Abdulkadir said.