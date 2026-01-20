Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Congolese armed forces retake control of Uvira after M23 withdrawal

FILE - A man rides a bicycle on a street as people return to their homes in Uvira, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec. 13, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Congolese army says it has retaken control of South Kivu city of Uvira after the withdrawal of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

M23 seized Uvira in early December but said on Thursday it was placing the city under the responsibility of the international community.

On Sunday, pro-Kinshasa Wazalendo forces entered southern districts of Uvira, followed later in the day by Congolese special forces, government sources said. They announced the city’s full recapture on Monday.

Residents cheered the arriving fighters as sporadic gunfire echoed through the city. Their arrival was marred by looting of shops and homes, according to several local sources.

The rebels had announced their withdrawal last month supposedly in response to a US request but residents said that M23 police and military personnel remained in the strategic city.

South Kivu officials say M23 fighters have positioned themselves in the hills above Uvira "to point their weapons at the city", according to a message circulated to the media.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..