Congolese armed forces retake control of Uvira after M23 withdrawal

The Congolese army says it has retaken control of South Kivu city of Uvira after the withdrawal of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

M23 seized Uvira in early December but said on Thursday it was placing the city under the responsibility of the international community.

On Sunday, pro-Kinshasa Wazalendo forces entered southern districts of Uvira, followed later in the day by Congolese special forces, government sources said. They announced the city’s full recapture on Monday.

Residents cheered the arriving fighters as sporadic gunfire echoed through the city. Their arrival was marred by looting of shops and homes, according to several local sources.

The rebels had announced their withdrawal last month supposedly in response to a US request but residents said that M23 police and military personnel remained in the strategic city.

South Kivu officials say M23 fighters have positioned themselves in the hills above Uvira "to point their weapons at the city", according to a message circulated to the media.