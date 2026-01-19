Kenya’s Boda Girls ride to save lives in remote communities

Across western Kenya, a group of female motorcycle riders known as the Boda Girls are helping bridge a critical gap in maternal health care. Trained not only in motorcycle riding but also in basic maternal health and patient care, many of the women are nurses or community health workers. Their mission is simple but vital: transport pregnant women in remote areas to health facilities for check-ups, scans, and safe deliveries, free of charge.

The initiative, launched in 2022, operates in Siaya, Kisumu, and Homa Bay counties, where long distances, poor roads, and transport costs often prevent women from accessing timely medical care. According to Nancy Akeyo, CEO of Boda Girls Kenya, lack of transport is an overlooked barrier to women’s health and economic empowerment, particularly in rural communities where access to clinics can be both expensive and difficult.

For many expectant mothers, the presence of a female rider provides an added sense of comfort and security. Maureen Achieng, a mother from the region, says she prefers being taken to the hospital by a woman, noting that both she and her family feel more confident with a female rider than a male motorcyclist.

Health workers say the lack of safe and timely transport is closely linked to maternal deaths. Some women, they report, die simply because they are unable to reach care quickly enough. UNICEF estimates that more than 5,000 women and around 30,000 newborns die each year in Kenya from preventable complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

While initiatives like the Boda Girls are not a complete solution, for the women who rely on them, a trusted rider arriving at the right moment can mean the difference between life and death.