South Africa to probe Iran’s role in naval drills that angered US

South Africa has ordered an investigation into Iran’s participation in recent naval exercises off its coast, following sharp criticism from the United States and reports the involvement went against presidential instructions.

The defence ministry said Defence Minister Angie Motshekga had launched a board of inquiry to determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive to exclude Iranian warships was ignored or misrepresented.

The drills, held off Cape Town, involved naval vessels from China, Iran, Russia and the United Arab Emirates. While the defence force said the China-led exercises were aimed at protecting shipping lanes and maritime trade, Washington condemned Iran’s presence as “particularly unconscionable” amid Tehran’s violent crackdown on protesters.

Confusion surrounded Iran’s role after images showed at least one Iranian vessel at sea. A defence ministry post listing an Iranian corvette as a participant was later deleted.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for Pretoria, which is trying to repair strained relations with the United States. Ties have worsened under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has accused South Africa of anti-American policies, imposed steep trade tariffs, and boycotted a G20 summit hosted by Pretoria last year.

President Ramaphosa has previously cautioned the military over engagements with Iran, underscoring the diplomatic balancing act South Africa faces as global tensions intensify.