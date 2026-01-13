Denmark and Greenland ministers to meet Rubio and Vance at White House amid US Greenland tensions

Senior officials from Denmark and Greenland are set to meet with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Wednesday to address rising diplomatic friction over the future of the Arctic island of Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt requested the high-level talks after President Donald Trump stepped up public pressure over Greenland’s status, including renewed suggestions that the United States could assume control of the self-governing territory. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and has been moving gradually toward greater autonomy, a position supported by local political leaders.

Rasmussen said the purpose of the meeting is to “move this whole discussion…into a meeting room where we can look each other in the eye and talk about these things” — underscoring Copenhagen’s desire for direct dialogue with U.S. officials.

The talks come amid significant international concern about Trump’s rhetoric on Greenland, which has alarmed European and NATO partners. Analysts say the discussions could be pivotal in clarifying U.S. intentions, easing tensions and reinforcing commitments to Greenland’s sovereignty in the face of strategic interests from Washington.