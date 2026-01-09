Somalia denies aid seizure as US suspends assistance over WFP warehouse claims

Somalia’s government has rejected allegations by the United States that authorities in Mogadishu destroyed an American-funded World Food Programme warehouse and seized food aid meant for vulnerable civilians.

The dispute prompted the U.S. State Department to suspend all assistance to Somalia’s federal government, citing what it called a zero-tolerance policy for the waste or diversion of life-saving aid. A senior U.S. official said the warehouse at Mogadishu Port was demolished at the direction of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, without prior notice to donors.

Somalia’s foreign ministry denied the claim, saying the food was not destroyed and remains under the custody of the World Food Programme. It said port expansion works have not affected humanitarian operations and reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

But opposition figures are demanding stronger action. “This is deeply concerning, especially as Somalia now faces a severe drought,” said Abdurahman Abdishakur Warsameh, a member of parliament. “Clarification from the government is not enough. Damaging or repurposing humanitarian facilities during a crisis is irresponsible and requires an independent and transparent review.”

Somalia remains heavily dependent on international aid, with the U.S. providing $770 million in assistance last year, though only a small share went directly to the government. It remains unclear how much aid will be affected by Washington’s suspension.