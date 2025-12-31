Kenya: Barber gains viral fame with unconventional techniques

On a rural roadside in Kiambu, which is situated on the outskirts of Nairobi, Safari Martins, one of Kenya’s most renowned barbers, uses out of the ordinary techniques to cut hair.

Among the tools on the walls of his makeshift salon are a shovel, wrench and agricultural shears.

"I started as a barber back in high school back in 2018. That is when I started cutting hair, but on content creation I started it back in 2023 just 2 years ago. I would say I am motivated by African culture by African stories and I really think that there should be someone out there who is big on social media and is a very big content creator not based on the western culture, but based on our original culture, based on who we are as Africans," Martins explains.

With his unconventional techniques, Martins has amassed some 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Although Martins charges higher prices than most barbers in Nairobi, his clients say his talent is unmatched, so they don't mind paying a higher rate. Among them is Ian Njenga.

"I came to Safro fades last year through a referral and I saw pure talent from how he shaves to his styles. If I compare him with other barbers his talent is next level. I cannot even explain. When I get shaved here I get very comfortable, even while walking in the streets I get very confident," Njenga says.

Influencer barbers are a recent trend in Kenya, where internet usage has skyrocketed in recent years and platforms such as Instagram are being used for entertainment as well as business.