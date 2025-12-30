UN Security Council divided over Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

The United Nations Security Council is sharply divided following Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, a move that has drawn strong criticism from most Council members and prompted an emergency meeting in New York.

Several countries warned that the decision could destabilize the Horn of Africa and have wider implications, including for Palestinians in Gaza. Despite the backlash, Israel has made clear it will not reverse course.

Speaking at the meeting, Israel’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jonathan Miller, defended the move, arguing it aligns with international law and political reality. He said Somaliland’s historical sovereignty, more than three decades of effective self-governance, and its capacity to act as a responsible international partner meet the legal criteria for recognition. Miller added that Israel had simply aligned its foreign policy with what he described as long-established facts on the ground.

Somalia, however, has firmly rejected Israel’s recognition, calling it a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Abukar Dahir Osman, sharply criticized Israel’s position, accusing its envoy of misrepresenting Somali history and lecturing Somalia on issues such as humanity, democracy, and human rights. He described the recognition as insulting and politically motivated.

Israel last week became the first and only country to formally recognize Somaliland, a self-declared republic that broke away from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central government after a civil war under military ruler Siad Barre. While Somaliland has maintained relative stability and its own governing institutions for more than three decades, it has not been recognized by the international community.