AFCON 2025: Morocco cruise through as knockout picture takes shape (Football Now)

Matchday three of the Africa Cup of Nations group stage delivered clarity and celebration in Morocco, as Groups A and B wrapped up with decisive results and the knockout phase coming into focus.

Host nation Morocco responded in style after a draw in their previous outing, beating Zambia 3–0 at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium to finish top of Group A. Ayoub El Kaabi stole the show with two goals, including a stunning overhead kick that lit up the stadium, while Brahim Díaz also found the net. Morocco now stay on course to play all their knockout matches in Rabat, where fans are dreaming of lifting the trophy on home soil.

Mali joined the hosts in the last 16 despite a goalless draw with Comoros, finishing second in the group.

In Group B, Egypt rested key players including Mohamed Salah and were held to a draw by Angola, but still topped the group. South Africa sealed qualification in second place with a dramatic 3–2 win over Zimbabwe, while Angola finished third and must wait to see if they advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Beyond the pitch, AFCON 2025 continues to showcase Morocco’s vibrant atmosphere, with fan zones, live entertainment and packed plazas keeping the tournament buzzing.

With Groups A and B complete, four teams advance directly, two are eliminated, and two now wait anxiously. As the knockout stage looms, the margin for error is gone — and the race for African football’s biggest prize is fully on.