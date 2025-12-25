Five killed in suspected suicide bombing at mosque in Nigeria's Borno state

At least five people were killed and 35 others injured when a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive inside a mosque in Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's Borno state.

The blast at Al-Adum mosque took place at about 6pm, during evening prayers, police said. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as victims were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the State Specialist Hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack, which comes amid heightened security concerns in Nigeria’s northeast.

Islamist insurgents Boko Haram and its Islamic State-aligned faction have waged a 15-year campaign of violence targeting civilians, mosques, and markets in the region.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum condemned the attack, calling it barbaric and inhumane. He urged heightened vigilance in places or worship and public spaces during the holiday season.

“Attacking a place of worship is a desecration of its sanctity at a time when Muslim faithful are performing acts of worship,” he said, offering condolences to families of the dead and prayers for the injured.

Police confirmed the casualty figures and said bomb disposal teams had cordoned off the area. “Ongoing sweeping operations by police EOD are in progress,” said Kenneth Daso, spokesperson for Borno State Command.

He added that investigations were underway and advised residents to remain calm and vigilant. Last August, gunmen attacked a mosque and nearby homes in northwest Katsina State killing at least 50, according to local officials and residents.