Dozens of US troops deployed to Nigeria to help with training and intelligence sharing

FILE - Nigerian soldiers march during 50th anniversary celebrations of Nigerian independence, in Abuja, Nigeria, Oct. 1, 2010.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Nigeria

Some 100 US troops have arrived in Nigeria to help train soldiers in the fight against Islamic militants and other armed groups.

Announcing the news on Monday, the Nigerian military said it had asked Washington for help with training, technical support and intelligence sharing.

US troops won't engage in combat or have a direct operational role and Nigerian forces will have complete command authority, the military said.

The deployment follows an easing of tensions after US President Trump accused Abuja of allowing a genocide against Christians.

The Nigerian government is waging a long-running battle against dozens of armed groups in the country’s northwest.

Thousands of people have been killed including many Christians but analysts say the majority of victims are Muslim.

In December, US forces launched airstrikes on Islamic State group-affiliated militants in the region.

Last month, after discussions with Nigerian authorities, the head of US Africa Command confirmed a small team of American officers were in Nigeria, focused on intelligence support.

