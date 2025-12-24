UN Security Council agrees to extend African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia for another year

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday agreed to extend the mandate of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia for another year, taking it to the end of 2026.

The AU’s Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, or AUSSOM, is charged with helping Somali security forces in the fight against the Islamist militant group al-Shabab.

“Somalia has made enormous progress since the Security Council first authorised the deployment of AMISOM in 2007," the UK's Ambassador to the UN said.

"To ensure its support to Somalia remains targeted and effective, the Council’s decision-making must continue to be informed by a comprehensive understanding of the national context into which AUSSOM is deployed.”

But the mission needs funding, China warned:

“At present, the funding gap facing AUSSOM is unsustainable and the liquidity shortfall confronting UNSOS raises our concern," China's Deputy UN Ambassador Sun Lei said. "China calls on international partners, particularly traditional donors, to honour their founding commitments and to move expeditiously to alleviate AUSSOM urgent financial strain.”

Somalia has been battling the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab for almost two decades. While the militants have been driven out of major cities in Somalia, they still control some rural areas and have managed to recapture some previously liberated zones.