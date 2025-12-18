Mass layoffs cast shadow over Guinea’s Simandou mega-mine as output begins

Guinea’s long-awaited Simandou iron ore mega-mine has officially begun output and exports after nearly three decades of delays, but hopes of transforming the country’s fortunes are being clouded by massive layoffs.

At the peak of construction in 2024–2025, the vast project employed more than 60,000 workers. With the transition from construction to operations now under way, that workforce will shrink dramatically, with fewer than 15,000 jobs expected to remain once full production starts. Thousands of workers—already heavily concentrated in Guinea’s rural southeast—are losing their livelihoods, particularly around hubs like Dantilia and Kamara.

Contractors and local sources warn that the abrupt reduction in staff raises the risk of social unrest and safety concerns, especially along the newly built 670-kilometre railway that connects the mines to the coast. Some laid-off workers fear there are simply no alternative jobs available in the region.

The mining consortia, led by Rio Tinto and the Winning Consortium Simandou, are trying to balance the operational demand with community expectations, but critics say Guinea’s limited economic diversification leaves displaced workers without clear alternatives. While the government promotes a long-term “Simandou 2040” strategy to leverage mining revenues for infrastructure and broader development, concrete timelines remain vague.

The challenges facing Simandou underline the complexity of turning resource wealth into widespread prosperity for Guinea’s population, even as iron ore exports begin to flow.