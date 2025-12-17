In Kenya's Kakamega County, bullfighting boosts the economy and social unity

In Kakamega Country, bullfighting is more than just a tradition; it also contributes to the economy and promotes social solidarity.

It’s match day in western Kenya’s Kakamega County, locally known as the home of bullfighting, where two bulls are brought to face off in a dusty arena as thousands cheer.

The derby is a rematch between a relative newcomer bull Shakahola, named after the forest where more than 400 people linked to a cult died in 2023, and another named Promise that has been a longtime favorite, losing only a few matches in over 10 years.

The bullfighting tradition is deeply rooted among the Luhya community in Kenya’s Kakamega County.

It started as entertainment and celebrations after harvest season and has now evolved into a sport that attracts thousands of young people, some who even place bets on social media platforms.

Sociologist Kathleen Anangwe, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, attributed the growing interest in bullfighting to the need for socialisation and the high rate of unemployment, which is about 9 percent according to official statistics.

At least one workers' rights group estimates unemployment is much higher for youth.

The sport is contributing to the economy, promoting unity and social solidarity, according to Anangwe.

Through bullfighting, young people create an avenue to bond and use the matches to sell items such as snacks and bull chasing sticks.

"The youth are interested in identity, 'who am I?' and authenticity. Who am I, what do I stand for. Now, bullfighting gives that opportunity," Anangwe said.

Rematch

Hours before the match, Shakahola the bull is given his daily dose of napier grass, water and a concoction of traditional herbs believed to make him stronger than his peers, according to the young man who has fed him for three years.

He gets pampered inside a hidden shelter behind his owner's house, away from prying eyes, before being transported by truck to the fighting arena.

His owner Josphat Milimo talks to the bull as part of a traditional ritual, encouraging him to take on his opponent in under five minutes.

Today’s match is a rematch after Shakahola lost to Promise about two years ago.

His owner believes this is his chance to get payback and win the match.

As the bull leaves the shelter to be loaded onto a waiting truck under the warm morning sun, hundreds of people aboard motorcycles escort it as they ululate and wave their chasing sticks that keep the bulls away — part of the spectacle begins outside the arena even before the match kicks off.

At the fighting arena, some 10 kilometers away, thousands wait anxiously as Shakahola and Promise arrive with pomp, escorted by fans carrying flags bearing their photos.

Vendors circulate the stands, selling sticks and refreshments. The bulls are cheered on by their respective stick-waving fans.

Shortly after, the circles open and the bulls face each other head-on.

They lock horns and tear up the ground. Dust swirls around them, clouding the view for those closer to the action.

In about three minutes, the match is over as Promise runs out of the arena bearing blood marks on his hide.