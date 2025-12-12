US signals major aid review over South Sudan governance 'failures'

The United States has issued a sharp warning to South Sudan, saying it may cut foreign aid after accusing the government of imposing exorbitant fees on humanitarian groups and blocking their operations. In a statement from the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, Washington said these actions violate South Sudan’s international obligations and could lead to a review — and potentially significant reductions — in U.S. assistance.

The U.S. is one of South Sudan’s largest donors. Decades of conflict and weak governance have left more than 70 percent of the country’s 11 million people dependent on humanitarian support for food, health care and other basic needs. Washington said the crisis is being worsened by poor governance, mismanagement of public funds and what it called predatory practices targeting aid organizations.

Since South Sudan’s independence in 2011, the U.S. has provided over 9.5 billion dollars in assistance, while the government has collected roughly 25 billion dollars in oil revenue — with little improvement in public services. The U.S. urged Juba to stop obstructing aid efforts and ensure transparency in public spending. The South Sudanese government has not yet responded.