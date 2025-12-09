UN chief backs Benin authorities, ECOWAS after coup attempt

The coup attempt in Benin over the weekend not only sparked reactions in the immediate proximity of the country, with ECOWAS members intervening to support the armed forces of Benin. The office of the UN Secretary-General has now also expressed worry in the face of the instability in the country.

The Secretary-General expressed his deep concern at the attempt to unconstitutionally seize power in the country of Benin. Reading a statement to journalists in New York on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the Secretary-General “unequivocally condemns any attempt to undermine democratic governance in Benin, which could also further threaten the stability of the region, calling for full respect for the rule of law and the Constitution.”

He also said that: “our Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simão, is actively engaging with national authorities and other stakeholders, as well as regional, and international partners, to support efforts to restore peace and stability in Benin.”

Dujarric added, “He reaffirmed our commitment to supporting national and regional institutions in safeguarding constitutional order, in the country and across the region. To this end, he is also working.”