Hundreds protest in Mogadishu against Trump's reference to Somali immigrants as "garbage"

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Mogadishu on Friday to voice their outrage at US President Trump’s reference to Somali immigrants as “garbage.”

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump said Somali Americans “contribute nothing.” “We don’t want them in our country,” he said.

His comments have been met with shock and condemnation in the US and Somalia.

"We are protesting against Trump’s insulting words calling us garbage," said Ridwan Mohamud at the demonstration in Mogadishu. "We are not garbage. He is the one who is trash. Since he failed in his politics, he is trying to divert public attention.”

There are more than a quarter of a million people of Somali descent living in the US, including Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a frequent critic of the president and his policies.

Demonstrators waved banners and images of Omar and chanted anti-Trump slogans.

"Trump has violated our dignity and we will not accept what he called us," Fadumo Ahmed, another protester, said. "We are Somalis, and we have our own pride. He does not understand this.”

Trump’s attack on Somali Americans was triggered by reports of fraud in social security programs in Minnesota, which is home to a large Somali community.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other state leaders have condemned Trump's comments.