Gabon detains tourism minister after alleged $18m funds theft

Gabon’s tourism minister, Pascal Ogowé Siffon, has been placed under house arrest after being detained as he attempted to leave Libreville.

He was apprehended on a national highway as he appeared to be making a hasty departure from the capital.

Siffon is suspected of embezzling nearly $18 million intended for the development of the tourism sector that have passed through the ministry over the past two years..

The money comes from public appropriations, dividends from state-requisitioned hotels, and various investment mechanisms, including in the oil and gas sector.

Investigators hope to determine how the funds were used and why certain operations did not have the necessary accounting justifications.

While placing a sitting minister under house arrest is rare and politically sensitive, the authorities see him as a serious flight risk after his apparent attempt to flee the city.

It remains to be seen whether this case, notable for its circumstances, will lead to sanctions or trigger a broader political crisis.

Siffon, who was appointed minister in September 2023, had launched several projects to revive Gabonese tourism.

This included an audit of the state-owned hotel portfolio and the development of tourism infrastructure.