AFCON 2025: Morocco hotels prepare for surge in visitors

CAN 2025
As Morocco prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2025, hotels across the country are gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors.
Accommodation facilities are undergoing upgrades and improvements to meet standards, ensuring comfort, security, and a high-quality experience for all visitors.
Authorities and hospitality professionals are coordinating closely to handle increased demand, implement efficient booking systems, and provide services that reflect Morocco’s reputation as a premier sporting and tourist destination.
The preparations highlight Morocco’s commitment to hosting a successful and memorable CAN 2025, combining top-level football with exceptional hospitality.
