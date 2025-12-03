Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

AFCON 2025: Morocco hotels prepare for surge in visitors

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi gives a speech after receiving African player of the year at the CAF Awards 2025 ceremony, in Sale, Morocco, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with EBU

CAN 2025

As Morocco prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2025, hotels across the country are gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors.

Accommodation facilities are undergoing upgrades and improvements to meet standards, ensuring comfort, security, and a high-quality experience for all visitors.

Authorities and hospitality professionals are coordinating closely to handle increased demand, implement efficient booking systems, and provide services that reflect Morocco’s reputation as a premier sporting and tourist destination.

The preparations highlight Morocco’s commitment to hosting a successful and memorable CAN 2025, combining top-level football with exceptional hospitality.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..