Rare african lion quintuplets make adorable public debut in China   -  

Five African lion cubs, rare quintuplets born to the same mother, made their public debut at an animal theme park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality at their one-month celebration.

The three males and two females, born in late October to lioness "Huanhuan" in her second litter, now weigh nearly four kilograms each, up from about one kilogram at birth.

To help the little ones better adapt to the outdoor environment, the keepers took them outside to the lawn for the first time under the warm early-winter sunshine.

The fluffy cubs explored the outdoor lawn, some romping energetically while others curiously observing their surroundings.

"These five little lions have very different personalities. Recently they've started trying to eat meat and have learned survival skills like pouncing and climbing. They're making big progress every day," said Liang Jiayi, keeper at the park.