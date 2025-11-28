Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

ECOWAS expels Guinea-Bissau after army general seizes power

People walk on the street in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Guinea-Bissau

West Africa's regional bloc ECOWAS suspended Guinea-Bissau's membership hours after an army general was sworn in as the country's president.

The decision was reached at a virtual session of ECOWAS’ Mediation and Security Council (MSC) chaired by Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio on Thursday night.

The meeting included leaders from Cabo Verde, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, and Benin among others.

It condemned the army takeover as an 'illegal abortion of the democratic process' seeking to subvert popular will.

The coup happened as Guinea-Bissau counted votes after a high-stakes presidential election.

The African Union has condemned the coup and was expected to suspend the country soon.

West Africa has been rattled by army officers seizing power, with at least six coups since 2020.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..