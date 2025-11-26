Shanghai Marathon set to kick off on Sunday

The 2025 Shanghai Marathon kicks off this Sunday, and organizers have announced a record-breaking 356,589 pre-registrations at their news conference earlier on Wednesday.

This marks the first time a marathon in China has received the prestigious World Athletics Platinum Label. The wheelchair marathon starts at 6:45 am, followed by the main race at 7 am.

So far, 43 elite athletes are set to compete — including 18 from overseas, and a mix of Platinum and Gold Label runners. More than 30 top Chinese marathoners, such as Wu Xiangdong, Feng Peiyou, Zhang Deshun, and Xia Yuyu, will also be at the starting line.

The wheelchair marathon debuted last year and is already growing in popularity, with 19 athletes competing this time around. For the first time, 12 international wheelchair racers are joining seven top domestic athletes in the event.

The race kit includes essential items and gifts, such as cooling sleeves made from recycled water bottles collected during the 2024 event.