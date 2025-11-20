Pope Leo XIV urges humane treatment of migrants amid U.S. crackdown

Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday issued a strong appeal for compassion and respect in the treatment of migrants in the United States, endorsing a recent statement by U.S. Catholic bishops that condemned the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and the climate of fear surrounding it.

Speaking to journalists outside his villa in Castel Gandolfo, the pontiff praised the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for their “clarity and courage” in addressing what they described as the “vilification” of migrants and the human cost of widespread deportation operations.

“I think we have to look for ways of treating people humanely, treating people with the dignity that they have,” Leo XIV said. “If people are in the United States illegally, there are ways to treat that. There are courts, there's a system of justice.”

Backing the Bishops’ Message

Last week, the U.S. bishops issued their first special message on immigration since 2013, expressing deep concern about the anxiety caused by immigration raids, the disruption of families, and the lack of pastoral care for migrants held in detention centers.

The statement criticized mass deportations and urged policymakers to uphold human dignity. Pope Leo echoed this sentiment, clarifying that while nations have the right to control their borders, enforcement must not come at the expense of human rights.

“When people are living good lives, and many of them for 10, 15, 20 years, to treat them in a way that is extremely disrespectful… I think the bishops have been very clear,” he said. He urged Americans “to listen to them.”

Highlighting Broader Insecurity and Religious Freedom

Beyond U.S. policy, Pope Leo also addressed global security concerns, including ongoing violence in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, in certain areas, there is certainly a danger for Christians, but for all people,” he said. “Christians and Muslims have been slaughtered… there’s a question of terrorism, and a lot has to do with economics and control of lands.” He called for collaboration with governments and communities “to promote authentic religious freedom” and ensure protection for all civilians.

Travel Plans and Church Affairs

The Pope hinted at an increasingly full travel schedule starting in 2026, mentioning possible visits to Peru, Portugal’s Fatima shrine, Mexico’s Guadalupe shrine, Argentina, and Uruguay. His first foreign trip as pope—to Turkey and Lebanon—is set for next week.

He also briefly addressed the church investigation into Spanish Bishop Rafael Zornoza, who faces allegations of sexual abuse dating back nearly three decades. The bishop denies the accusations and is cooperating with the canonical probe while undergoing cancer treatment.

“We must allow the investigation to proceed and, depending on the results, there will be consequences,” Leo said.