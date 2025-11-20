Nigeria closes schools in Kwara state amid rising insecurity

Authourities in Nigeria's Kwara State have shut down all schools across Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke Ero following new security threats in the area.

The state’s education commissioner, Lawal Olohungbebe, said the decision was taken to keep students safe as security forces pursue armed groups operating around the region.

He noted that authorities want to prevent attackers from using children as cover while fleeing ongoing military operations.

The move comes after gunmen stormed a church in Eruku, in Ekiti LGA, triggering fear among residents and prompting an expanded security sweep across neighbouring districts. Boarding schools in Irepodun were also ordered to close after fresh intelligence suggested they could be vulnerable.

The closures add to growing concerns about worsening insecurity in northern Nigeria. Earlier this week, armed men seized at least 25 students from Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Kebbi State. A teacher and a guard were killed during the raid.

Local leaders said the attack happened soon after soldiers left a nearby checkpoint. Police are yet to comment.

Kwara authorities say the schools will stay shut until security agencies confirm it is safe for classes to resume.