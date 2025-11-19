Search intensifies for abducted Nigerian girls as gunmen attack church

Security forces in north-western Nigeria are intensifying efforts to find the 24 young girls abducted by gunmen from a school in an early-morning raid on Monday.

President Bola Tinubu has called for swift action to return them to safety saying no effort will be spared in the search.

Parents gathered at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in the town of Maga in Kebbi State said two girls managed to escape their abductors on Monday evening.

School officials said most of the students and those kidnapped are Muslim, the dominant religion in the region.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but analysts and locals say gangs often target schools, travellers and remote villagers in kidnappings for ransom.

Authorities say the gunmen are mostly former herders who have taken up arms against farming communities after clashes between them over strained resources.

Tinubu’s message came amid news that armed bandits attacked a church in the western town of Eruku on Tuesday evening, killing at least two people and kidnapping the pastor and some worshippers.

A church camera recording the service shows it being interrupted by gunfire while armed men are seen stealing people’s belongings.

Meanwhile, at the school in Maga, parents were anxiously waiting for news of their missing children.

The attack echoed Boko Haram's 2014 kidnapping of about 300 mostly Christian Chibok girls which sparked global outrage.

Some of them managed to escape while others were released after years in captivity, but many remain missing.

At least 1,500 students have been abducted across the country since then.

In separate news, Tinubu has confirmed the execution of a high ranking army officer by a terrorist group while in captivity, days after being kidnapped in the north-eastern Borno state.

Four soldiers died in the Friday ambush.

Recent attacks have increased pressure on the government which is already under scrutiny from United States President Donald Trump.

He has threatened military action in Nigeria over the alleged persecution of Christians by Islamist insurgents.

Abuja is battling insurgents in the north-east, while armed groups have increased kidnappings in the north-west.

The situation is further complicated by ongoing clashes between cattle herders and farmers in the middle.