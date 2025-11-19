Nicki Minaj backs Trump over persecution of christians in Nigeria

American rapper, Nicki Minaj, has thrown her support behind President Donald Trump’s claims that Christians face persecution in Nigeria.

Earlier this month, the US leader said he would send troops into the country if Abuja did not protect the religious community.

“Religious freedom means we all can sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe. But today, faith is under attack in way too many places,” Minaj said at a US-organised event at the United Nations on Tuesday.

US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, hosted the event focused on protecting religious freedom and addressing claims of increasing violence against Christians.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed. Churches have been burned. Families have been torn apart. And entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray,” Minaj said.

Abuja has pushed back against these allegations, describing them as "a gross misrepresentation of reality".

Analysts say jihadists and other armed groups waging campaigns of violence in Nigeria affect all communities.

Organisations monitoring political violence in the country say most victims of the Islamist groups are Muslims.