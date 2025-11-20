Celebrations as Haiti qualifies for World Cup for first time in 51 years

Something to celebrate for Haitians amid the ongoing conflict against armed gangs as the island’s football team defied the odds to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 51 years.

They made it through after beating Nicaragua 2-0 and thanks to a draw between Costa Rica and Honduras.

Forgotten ever so briefly was the violence, hunger, and homelessness amid the scenes of joy across the country.

Haiti didn’t just need a win. It wanted to prove that despite the multiple crises weighing the country down, it could hold its head high like it has throughout its troubled history.

The country’s coach has not set foot in on the island, training the team on Curacao some 500 kilometres away because of the insecurity.

Euphoria remained high on Wednesday as young boys met for soccer practice with renewed energy and dreams of becoming professional players.

They gathered at Park Saint Teresein in the capital, Port-au-Prince, under the watchful eye of coach Jean Marcus Estana, a former professional player for the Haitian national team.

Estana is not hopeful about the future of soccer in Haiti saying there are not enough fields and many soccer schools have been destroyed.

"I want the state to take responsibility and to provide support to young people so that they can develop their game," he said

Fourteen-year-old Lian Tibule dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.

“Soccer is my passion. I want to play for the national team, to go to the World Cup and win it for my country,” he said.

These youngster have spent most of their childhood supporting other teams in the World Cup like Brazil or Argentina.

Now, they can finally support their own country and hope that Haiti will shine at the tournament next year.