French President Emmanuel Macron to embark on Africa tour

French president Emmanuel Macron will embark on a new tour of Africa this week, hoping to “spur” new “dynamics” in the relationship between France and the continent, according to the Élysée Palace.

The tour will start with a visit to Mauritius on Thursday to promote partnership with neighbouring French islands Mayotte and Réunion.

After Mauritius, Macron will be flying off to South Africa to attend the G20 summit over the weekend, which will be marked by the boycott of the United States.

The French president hoped to use the event to meet with his Algerian counterpart and try to appease tensions between their two countries.

The tour also includes a stop in Gabon, where Macron is scheduled to meet with President Brice Oligui Nguema.

The army general won the presidential election in April. His victory effectively ended the two-year transition period that followed the ousting of Ali Bongo — an ally of France — in a coup.

The Élysée Palace said Macron would show "support" to the new Gabonese "authorities."

The French president’s tour will conclude with a visit to Angola for the European Union - African Union summit.

Leaders are expected to strengthen cooperation in areas including peace and security, trade and green development.