Tanzania's president says election violence may hurt access to funding

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Tuesday that the violence that followed the country’s disputed October election could hurt access to international funding.

Speaking as she swore in government ministers, she said what happened had tarnished the country’s image and reduced its chances of getting loans.

She urged officials to focus on raising funds from domestic sources.

Tanzania remains fiscally dependent on external financing, with aid still accounting for some 23 per cent of government revenue in 2023, although this is declining.

The election was marred by three days of confrontation between protesters and security forces over the exclusion of Hassan’s main challengers.

Rights groups, opposition parties, and the United Nations say hundreds of people were likely killed in the clashes, though the government disputes those figures as exaggerated.

Hundreds of others were arrested and charged with treason. The president later asked for some to be released.

Hassan was declared the winner with over 97 per cent of the vote. Her new cabinet includes her daughter and son-in-law.

African Union observers said the poll failed to meet international democratic standards, but the government has dismissed this saying the election was fair.

Calm largely returned after Hassan was sworn in and promised to restore peace.