Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Flooding in western Iran after months of severe drought

A man wades through mud after flash flooding in a village north-west of Tehran, Iran, 28 July 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Vahid Salemi/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Iran

Heavy rainfall in western Iran triggered flooding that damaged roads, homes, and infrastructure, after months of drought that has resulted in the country’s worse water shortage in decades.

The authorities said on Sunday that a town near Abdanan, received 52 millimetres of rain in just 45 minutes, leading to sudden flooding, and reached 73 millimetres by the end of the day.

No casualties were immediately reported in the area which has a population of around 3,000.

On Monday, Iran's meteorological organisation issued a warning for flooding in six western regions and said it rain was expected in 18 out of the country’s 31 provinces.

Prolonged and extreme dry conditions increase the risk of flash floods as droughts decrease the soil's ability to absorb water.

Rainfall levels across Iran have been 85 per cent below average, depleting dams and causing taps to run dry, including in parts of the capital, Tehran.

Experts and officials say poor water management, illegal well drilling, inefficient agricultural practices, and climate change have contributed to the prolonged crisis.

The flooding in the west comes as Iran on Saturday performed its first cloud-seeding this year over the Urmia Lake basin in the north-west, which has largely dried out.

Its a technique that has been around for decades and involves spraying clouds with chemicals to induce rain.

President Masoud Pezeshkian recently warned that if there was not enough rainfall soon, Tehran's water supply could be rationed and people may be evacuated from the city.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..