Somalia confirms cyberattack on e-visa system exposing travellers’ data

Somalia’s government has admitted that its electronic visa system was hacked, exposing personal information of thousands of travellers.

The Immigration and Citizenship Agency said it had launched an investigation into the breach and moved the e-visa platform to a new website. The agency added that it was treating the matter with “special importance” but did not clarify how many people were affected.

The announcement came after warnings from the US and the UK, which said the cyberattack may have compromised data from more than 35,000 applicants, including foreign nationals and American citizens.

The breach gained attention last week after social media accounts began sharing what they claimed was leaked information. The hack has raised concerns over the security of Somalia’s digital systems, which authorities have championed as vital for improving national security.

Former telecommunications minister and tech specialist Mohamed Ibrahim criticised the government’s response, saying officials should have been more transparent. Meanwhile, Somaliland officials accused Mogadishu of “institutional irresponsibility” for keeping the portal active after the attack.

The incident comes amid renewed tension between Somalia and Somaliland over control of airspace and border systems, with the two sides trading warnings over travel and visa policies.