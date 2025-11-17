Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Somalia confirms cyberattack on e-visa system exposing travellers’ data

Somalia confirms cyberattack on e-visa system exposing travellers’ data
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop in Florida.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Somalia

Somalia’s government has admitted that its electronic visa system was hacked, exposing personal information of thousands of travellers.

The Immigration and Citizenship Agency said it had launched an investigation into the breach and moved the e-visa platform to a new website. The agency added that it was treating the matter with “special importance” but did not clarify how many people were affected.

The announcement came after warnings from the US and the UK, which said the cyberattack may have compromised data from more than 35,000 applicants, including foreign nationals and American citizens.

The breach gained attention last week after social media accounts began sharing what they claimed was leaked information. The hack has raised concerns over the security of Somalia’s digital systems, which authorities have championed as vital for improving national security.

Former telecommunications minister and tech specialist Mohamed Ibrahim criticised the government’s response, saying officials should have been more transparent. Meanwhile, Somaliland officials accused Mogadishu of “institutional irresponsibility” for keeping the portal active after the attack.

The incident comes amid renewed tension between Somalia and Somaliland over control of airspace and border systems, with the two sides trading warnings over travel and visa policies.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..