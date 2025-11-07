Somali fishing industry leader says piracy puts livelihoods at risk

A prominent Somali conservationist and fishing industry leader on Thursday warned that a resurgence of piracy and unanswered questions about maritime security are putting coastal livelihoods at risk.

There have been a series of recent attacks attributed to Somali pirates that have put sailors on edge, including two incidents this week.

The increase in armed assaults on vessels have raised fears of a resurgence of maritime insecurity in the region where the fishing industry is significant.

In addition, Somalia's geographical position makes it a key point for international maritime transit. Last year, the government reached an agreement with Turkey to help it defend its territorial waters.

But Osman Yusuf, a conservationist focused on ocean preservation and chairman of Prestige Fishing Company, questioned its effectiveness.

“What measures are being implemented to safeguard the Somali ocean? How effective have their initiatives been,” he asked.

“It is ironic that piracy has resurged, which will have a significant impact on our fishing activities in these waters.”

The deal, first signed by the two countries’ defence ministers, will be in force for a decade, according to Somali authorities.

Local fisherman Osman Abdi said the reports of a pirate attack were already fuelling fear and stigma.

Thursday morning’s incident targeted a ship carrying a load of petrol from India to South Africa, it's owner Latsco Marine Management Inc. said.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the private security firm, Ambrey, described the attackers as using weaponry including RPGs.

In an alert issued on Thursday, the UKMTO warned ships in the area to “transit with caution”.

The European Union's Operation Atalanta, a counter-piracy mission around the Horn of Africa, said an “asset” was “closing distance, ready to take the appropriate actions to respond effectively to this piracy alert”.

That EU force has responded to other recent pirate attacks in the area and has also issued an alert to shipping companies.

Piracy off the Somali coast peaked in 2011, when 237 attacks were reported, costing the world’s economy some $7 billion, with $160 million paid out in ransoms.

The threat was diminished by increased international naval patrols, a strengthening central government in Somalia, and other efforts.

However, Somali pirate attacks have resumed at a greater pace over the last year.

This is in part due to insecurity caused by Yemen’s Houthi rebels launching attacks in the Red Sea corridor associated with the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

In 2024, there were seven reported incidents off Somalia, according to the International Maritime Bureau.