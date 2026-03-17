Maiduguri bombings: Timeline of major attacks in Nigeria’s Borno state

At least 23 people were killed and more than 100 wounded in suspected suicide bombings Monday night that targeted Maiduguri city in northeastern Nigeria, police said Tuesday.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in the capital of the conflict-battered state of Borno in recent history.

This is not the first incident in Borno state.

Here is a timeline of major deadly attacks in Borno in the last five years:

Feb. 23, 2021

Suspected Boko Haram militants fired rocket-propelled grenades into densely populated areas of Maiduguri, including a university and a children’s playground, killing at least 10 people.

June 29, 2024

Female suicide bombers targeted a wedding, a funeral and a hospital in coordinated attacks in the town of Gwoza that killed at least 32 people and injured over 100. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the use of suicide bombers has been attributed to Boko Haram.

Jan. 26, 2025

A suicide bomber drove a vehicle with explosives into a convoy of Nigerian troops that were targeting Islamic State militants in the remote village of Malam-Fatori, killing himself and scores of soldiers.

June 20, 2025

A suicide bomber killed at least 10 people and injured several others in an explosion in a restaurant in the town of Konduga.

Sept. 5, 2025

Boko Haram killed over 60 people during a nighttime attack on Darul Jamal, a village that was home to residents who had recently returned from a camp for internally displaced persons.

Dec. 24, 2025

A bomb exploded during prayers at a mosque in Maiduguri, killing five people in what police described as a likely suicide attack.

Jan. 26, 2026

Suspected Boko Haram militants killed seven Nigerian soldiers and captured 13 others during an ambush on troops patrolling the Damasak area of Borno.

March 16, 2026

Multiple suicide bombings rocked Maiduguri, targeting a hospital and two markets, killing at least 23 people and injuring over 100.