After initial denial, South Africa accepts 130 Palestinian entries

South African authorities initially barred then later granted entry to 130 Palestinian travelers who arrived at O.R. Tambo International Airport this week, following humanitarian intervention and high-level government consultations after immigration officials identified irregularities in their documentation.

The group of 153 Palestinians arrived on a chartered Global Airways flight from Nairobi on Wednesday.

Border Management Authority (BMA) officials detected several discrepancies including missing departure stamps in passports, absence of return tickets, and unconfirmed accommodation addresses.

These gaps initially prevented immediate entry, as officials needed to verify the travelers' intentions and ensure they wouldn't be left destitute in South Africa.

Humanitarian resolution after high-level intervention

The situation was resolved after the Palestinian embassy confirmed the travelers weren't seeking asylum and humanitarian organization Gift of the Guters provided accommodation assurances.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber presented the new facts to BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato, leading to entry being granted on humanitarian grounds.

By the time clearance was given, 23 travelers had already departed for other destinations, with the remaining 130 admitted under South Africa's standard 90-day visa exemption for Palestinian passport holders.

Political context and ongoing investigation

The case occurs against the backdrop of South Africa's longstanding support for Palestinian rights, including its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged that while the travelers would ordinarily be repatriated due to documentation issues, compassion dictated their acceptance.

Authorities are investigating claims by the Palestinian embassy that an "unregistered and misleading organization" exploited families from Gaza, arranging travel through "irregular and irresponsible" means.