Kenya says former soldiers among citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Kenya's foreign affairs minister said on Wednesday that former soldiers are among the over 200 Kenyans believed to be fighting for Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Musalia Mudavadi urged Kenyans to exercise caution saying recruitment agencies were still actively working to lure more citizens into the conflict on false grounds.

The ministry says Nairobi’s embassy in Moscow has recorded injuries among some of the recruits who were allegedly promised up to $18,000 to cover costs for visas, travel, and accommodation.

Ukraine last week said that more than 1,400 citizens from three dozen African countries are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

Kenya’s President William Ruto has spoken by phone to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, requesting the release of Kenyans detained in the conflict zone.

Meanwhile, earlier this month South Africa said it was trying to secure the repatriation of 17 of its citizens from Ukraine.

It said they had been persuaded to become mercenaries with promises of high salaries and were left stranded on the battlefield in Ukraine’s Donbas region.