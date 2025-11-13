Gabon researchers test promising single-dose malaria treatment

Doctors in Gabon say a new single-dose malaria treatment could help curb the disease’s growing resistance to existing drugs.

Led by Dr. Ghyslain Mombo-Ngoma at the Medical Research Centre of Lambaréné, researchers tested a one-time treatment combining four widely available anti-malarial compounds — sulfadoxine, pyrimethamine, artesunate, and pyronaridine. The new drug cleared malaria parasites in 93% of patients, matching the success of the standard three-day regimen.

“As malaria mortality rises, we need solutions now,” said Mombo-Ngoma. “So we thought, why not make the most of existing anti-malarial drugs.”

For many Gabonese, malaria remains a constant struggle. Libreville resident Julicia Nfono says the disease keeps coming back despite preventive measures. “Even though we use mosquito nets and protect ourselves from dirty water, as long as there are mosquitoes, it always comes back,” she said.

According to Gabon’s National Malaria Control Program, the country recorded more than 154,000 cases in 2024, with children under five most affected. Program official Hugues Ronel Essanga Ngomo calls malaria “a major public health problem.”

The single-dose approach could help improve treatment compliance, reduce resistance, and make malaria care more accessible in Africa’s most affected communities.