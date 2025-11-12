Super Eagles boycott training over unpaid bonuses ahead of 2026 World Cup playoff vs Gabon

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have boycotted their training session in Rabat, Morocco, due to unpaid bonuses, raising concerns just days before their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa play-off semi-final match against Gabon.

The players and technical staff are demanding resolution of outstanding payments reportedly owed since 2019, including bonuses for reaching the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for the World Cup play-offs.

The situation has caused significant disruption in the team's preparations. The squad, along with officials, issued a statement emphasizing their refusal to train until the unresolved payment issues are addressed, expressing frustration with “empty promises” from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The players’ boycott was confirmed by journalists covering the team, highlighting the tense atmosphere in the camp.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Gabon on Thursday, November 13, at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat.

Nigeria must win this semi-final to advance to the playoff final against either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the overall winner earning a spot in the intercontinental World Cup play-offs.

The current squad in Morocco includes key players such as captain William Troost-Ekong, forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and defenders Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi. Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is expected to join the camp shortly.

The NFF has yet to make a formal public response, though negotiations are reportedly ongoing behind the scenes.

This boycott reflects broader issues within Nigerian football regarding player welfare and federation transparency, intensified by earlier reports showing poor accommodation conditions for the team in Morocco.