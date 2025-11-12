Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

African Union says continent's rising debt crisis undermines development

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti's foreign minister and chairperson of the AU Commission, 23 September 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

African economy

The chairperson of the African Union Commission has warned that the continent’s debt crisis is undermining development.

Speaking in Ethiopia at a G20-Africa high-level dialogue on debt sustainability, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, said public debt has grown to about $1.8 trillion.

This represents about two-thirds of the continent’s GDP and is largely due to the high cost of borrowing and limited access to concessional finance.

Youssouf said that in 2024 alone, debt-service payments exceeded $70 billion, consuming an increasing share of public revenues and eroding fiscal space.

With many governments spending more on servicing debt than on investments in human development, economies and people are suffering.

He said these pressures highlight the need for urgent collective action to restore debt sustainability and improve Africa’s access to capital on fairer terms.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..