South Africa's historic apartheid crimes inquiry postponed amid legal challenge

A landmark inquiry into whether South Africa's post-apartheid governments obstructed investigations of apartheid-era crimes was abruptly postponed on its opening day Monday, delayed by a legal challenge against one of the inquiry's own lawyers.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Justice Department objected to chief evidence leader Ishmael Semenya, arguing he was compromised due to his prior role in advising a prosecutorial policy later declared unconstitutional.

Inquiry head Judge Sisi Khampepe suspended proceedings until November 26 to consider the recusal application, demanding formal submissions by Wednesday.

The delay represents an immediate setback for an investigation decades in the making.

A Long-Awaited Response to Decades of Grievances

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the inquiry in April following a lawsuit by over 20 families of apartheid victims and sustained public pressure.

It aims to address a national grievance: the failure to prosecute an estimated 150 cases recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) established in 1996.

While the TRC offered amnesty for confessions, many perpetrators were never pursued, a failure for which ANC-led governments have faced intense criticism.

Confronting a Painful Legacy

The inquiry is part of a broader effort to confront unresolved apartheid crimes.

This year has seen new inquests, including one that recently overturned the 1967 death ruling of ANC leader Albert Luthuli, finding he was beaten to death.

For victims' families, the inquiry represents a crucial, though already delayed, step toward accountability for crimes that have haunted South Africa's transition to democracy.