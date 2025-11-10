Junta leader Doumbouya cleared to run in Guinea's presidential election

Guinea’s Supreme Court has released a provisional list of candidates for next month’s presidential election.

Among the nine names listed, junta leader General Mamady Doumbouya. He has been in power since 2021 when he ousted former president Alpha Conde after Conde sought and won a controversial third term in office.

Former prime minister Lansana Kouyaté and former government minister Ousmane Kaba, have been barred from standing on technical grounds. Kouyate has said he’ll appeal. Opposition leader Faya Millimono, and former minister Aboulaye Yero Balde have been cleared to run.

Green light to run

Voters last month gave Doumbouya the go-ahead to stand in December’s presidential race, a possible path for the coup leader to legitimise his military rule. Doumbouya had initially promised to give up power once Conde was overthrown.

The credibility of the upcoming vote has already been called into question due to the exclusion of opposition voices.

The military dissolved many of the country’s political parties last year and suspended the three main opposition parties before last month’s referendum.

The election comes a year after the date agreed with the regional ECOWAS group to hold a vote, prompting opposition groups to boycott the national legislature.

Guinea is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken over.