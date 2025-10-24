Graffiti transforms Conakry’s walls into canvases for change

Once seen as vandalism, graffiti in Guinea’s capital is now being embraced as a powerful art form for awareness and social unity.

Leading the movement is Omar “Chimère” Diaw, a Senegalese-born graffiti artist who has helped turn Conakry’s gray concrete walls into vibrant expressions of identity and hope. Since moving to Guinea in 2018, he has used art to engage the public on issues ranging from health awareness to cultural heritage.

“It was thought that graffiti was vandalism, something used to insult,” Diaw said. “But we came here with graffiti as something to raise awareness. So we had to seduce the population before creating graffiti as such — to denounce or demand.”

Diaw, part of a collective called Guinea Ghetto Graff, paints large murals depicting Guinean musicians, independence leaders, and social figures. His art has become a familiar sight in the port city, often stopping passersby in their tracks.

“The accessibility of graffiti makes it very effective for conveying messages,” Diaw explained. “If you want to rally people, you can make a mural where thousands pass by every day. People will understand, because beauty attracts.”

Local officials have welcomed the initiative, seeing graffiti as a tool for social cohesion and urban renewal. The governor of Conakry has reportedly given Diaw freedom to create murals across the city.

The project has also inspired young artists — including Mama Aissata “Mamiska” Camara, one of the few women graffiti artists in Guinea — to challenge gender stereotypes in the art scene.

For many residents, the colorful murals evoke nostalgia and national pride.

“It really touches our hearts to see these paintings,” said Ousmane Sylla, a driver in Conakry. “It reminds us of old Guinean musicians, it reminds us of history. Graffiti is good for Africa, it’s good for this country, it’s good for everyone. I like it, and it changed the face of our city.”

From walls once covered in dust and decay, Conakry’s streets are now alive with messages of hope — a reminder that art, even on concrete, can inspire connection and change.