Gaza City faces public health crisis amid waste management blockade

Even before the war, Gaza had a garbage crisis, with tons of waste produced daily and just three landfills to take it. It's now facing an environmental and humanitarian crisis as the population is forced to live surrounded by rubbish.

When the Israeli blockade of Gaza prevented sanitation crews from accessing waste disposal sites in the eastern parts of the city, authorities established a landfill in the centre of Gaza City. But what began as an emergency measure has rapidly escalated into a public health crisis.

"This waste in the heart of Gaza City is a ticking time bomb for residents and displaced people living here," says one resident. "We are facing a dangerous reality that affects daily life and worsens the humanitarian situation."

The buildup of waste in densely populated areas has led to the emission of toxic gases, the proliferation of insects, and the spread of foul odors, creating hazardous living conditions for thousands of residents.

"The problem worsens every day, and the damage is increasing. Children have developed skin allergies because of the waste," another man living in Gaza City says. "The garbage must be removed, but there is no equipment, and that’s an even bigger issue."

The situation poses a direct threat to the health and well-being of Gaza’s population, particularly children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Unless something is done soon, both soil and groundwater are at risk of contamination.