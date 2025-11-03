Italy's right-wing government unveils new work permit plan to address labor shortages

The Italian government has announced a significant increase in the issuance of work permits for non-EU workers, planning to distribute 500,000 permits between 2026 and 2028. This new initiative highlights the urgent need to tackle labor shortages across various sectors, especially in construction, and represents an increase from the 450,000 permits issued over the past three years.

Many businesses are facing challenges in filling positions, as young Italians are showing minimal interest in blue-collar jobs. For instance, luxury residences in Rome are optimistic that the influx of work permits will allow them to operate at full capacity once again.

Arben Mece, a chartered surveyor at Novalux Construction Company, stated, "We are currently working on three construction sites. There aren’t enough workers to complete all projects."

With an aging population and rising numbers of citizens seeking work abroad, Italy's economy is at risk without sufficient labor. According to estimates, one in three Italian businesses plans to hire non-EU workers to fill vacancies in the coming year.

Gaetano Lauro, a manager at "The Inn at the Roman Forum," highlighted the significance of the hospitality industry, which is extensive in Rome: “There are thousands of properties here, and everyone is always looking for new employees."

However, challenges remain regarding the effectiveness of the Decreto Flussi in managing irregular immigration, particularly within the agricultural sector, where undocumented workers often accept lower wages. Critics argue that the focus should be on regularizing existing undocumented workers, as highlighted by Alessandra Valentini, regional general secretary of the agricultural union (FLAI), who noted that many irregular workers entered through the Decreto Flussi but failed to secure official contracts.

The new multi-year framework of the Decreto Flussi seeks to simplify the labor acquisition process for businesses, garnering mixed reactions from various industries. While some sectors applaud the changes, others express concerns about potential implications for irregular immigration.