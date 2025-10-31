UN Security Council to vote on autonomy plan for Western Sahara

The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a resolution stating that genuine autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty "could constitute a most feasible solution" to the 50-year-long conflict.

Morocco claims Western Sahara as its own, while the Algeria-backed Polisario Front wants to see a fully independent state.

The US-drafted autonomy plan was first put forward by Morocco in 2007. It would establish a local legislative, executive and judicial authority for the territory, while Rabat would control defence, foreign affairs and religion. The Polisaria Front is calling for a referendum, with independence as an option.

The resolution needs nine votes in favour to pass and no vetoes by Russia, China, the US, Britain or France. It’s still not clear if Russia and China will support the plan.

The draft text supports autonomy as the basis for further negotiations, language Algeria has pushed to remove. Polisario has ruled out negotiating on the basis of a resolution that backs autonomy and Algeria has said it will vote against any resolution that supports the autonomy plan.

The draft resolution would also renew the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Western Sahara, MINURSO, for one year.

Growing support for autonomy

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed support for Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in July, saying a Moroccan autonomy plan for the territory was the sole solution. Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff had said the US is working on a peace deal between Algeria and Morocco.

France took a similar move recognising Rabat's sovereignty over the territory and greenlighting investments there. Then in June, the UK became the third Security Council member to back autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty.

Spain, the former colonial power in Western Sahara, has also backed Rabat's position, along with an increasing number of European states, signaling a shift in EU member state foreign policy on the issue.